In-state receiver enjoys visit to Clemson

In-state wide receiver Derrick Fields Jr. of Travelers Rest unofficially visited Clemson for the spring game on April 6 after being invited by the Tigers to attend.

“It was great,” Fields said of the visit. “I’ve been to two of the football camps at Clemson but never on a tour (of the campus/facilities). But the cool part to me is when you see some of the players walking around and stuff like that, and I’m a big Clemson fan as well.”

What was the highlight of the visit for the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior?

“When I got to talk to my (area) recruiting coach (Mickey Conn),” Fields said. “Haven’t really seen him for a while … He told me to keep working on my game and keep in touch pretty much, how he was excited to see us as well.”

Fields made the trip to Clemson with his quarterback at Travelers Rest, Wilson Hendricks.

Fields is a two-sport standout who also plays basketball for Travelers Rest and has scored over 1,000 career points. Following his junior football season he was named to The Greenville News 2018-19 All-Upstate Football Team.

Fields said he plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp again this summer.