It could be a record NFL Draft for Clemson football

It’s hard to imagine, especially given its rich football history, Clemson has had no more than two players selected in the first round of any NFL Draft. But that could change next Thursday in Nashville.

In 1979, former Clemson wide receiver Jerry Butler was taken No. 5 overall by the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Steve Fuller was selected No. 23 by the Kansas City Chiefs, the first time two former Tigers were selected in the first round of the draft. It was another 36 years before it happened again.

Vic Beasley and Stephone Anthony joined this exclusive club in 2015 when Atlanta chose Beasley with No. 8 overall pick, while Anthony was taken No. 31 overall by the New Orleans Saints.

Mike Williams and Deshaun Watson joined the club in 2017 as Williams was taken No. 7 overall by the San Diego Chargers and Watson went No. 12, the highest pick ever for a Clemson quarterback, to the Houston Texans.

This year could be a record year for the Clemson program in terms of first round and overall picks in the NFL Draft. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, along with defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence are projected as first-round picks, which would be a first in Clemson history that three players were selected in the first round.

Overall, Clemson could have as many as 10 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, which would be a school record for one draft since the NFL pushed up the draft from 12 rounds to seven in 1992.

The record for the number of players taken in any draft was 10 set back in 1983.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen is projected to go somewhere in the second round of the draft, or he could fall to the third round. The same could be said for former defensive end Austin Bryant.

Former offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, a two-time All-American at Clemson, is projected as a third to fourth-round selection.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is a Day 3 guy, and many see him going anywhere from the fourth to the fifth round.

Corner Mark Fields, who surprised everyone at the NFL Combine in February, is being projected as a fourth to fifth-round pick.

Like Fields, former defensive tackle Albert Huggins is projected as a Day 3 pick, projected possibly as a fifth to sixth-round selection.

Tre Lamar will likely be the last Tiger selected, if he is selected at all. Some project the inside linebacker as a sixth to seven-round pick at best, while most have him going undrafted.