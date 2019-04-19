NCAA adjusts transfer rules

Student-athletes in some specific situations can now transfer and compete immediately without a waiver, the NCAA Division I Council announced on Friday.

The Council met Thursday and Friday in Indianapolis.

Incoming freshman college athletes who have enrolled in summer school and received athletics financial aid can transfer and play immediately without a waiver if their head coach departs before the first day of classes for the fall term. Additionally, walk-on student-athletes on teams that provide athletics aid and nonrecruited walk-ons can transfer and play immediately without a waiver. Those rules are effective for students who transfer to new schools this fall.

The changes were supported by the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

The Council also defeated a proposal that would have required schools to count financial aid for some postgraduate transfers against team limits for two years, regardless of whether the student remained enrolled after exhausting athletics eligibility.

The proposal would have applied only to student-athletes competing in football and basketball.

Finally, Council members voted to prohibit student-athletes from competing for two different schools in championship season in the same academic year.

These changes all were proposed by the Division I Transfer Working Group, which also proposed the notification of transfer legislation that eliminated the need for student-athletes to receive permission from their current school in order to transfer and receive an athletics scholarship. The working group disbanded last year.

—Courtesy of the NCAA