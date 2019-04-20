Hyatt is ready to do whatever he can to make it in the NFL

Former Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt is expected to be one of possibly 10 Tigers to be drafted in next week’s NFL Draft.

Many expect him to be drafted in the late second to third round of the draft, which begins Thursday in Nashville.

“You know, until Mitch Hyatt came, we had not won much of anything,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “He changed us. He changed our offensive line and the way we play up there. He took us to the next level as an offensive line and here we are today.”

Hyatt was a First-Team All-American left tackle for the Tigers and only played tackle in high school as well. However, NFL teams carry just seven offensive linemen on its game-day rosters. So, Hyatt wants to be more proficient on the offensive line and show his value to a team.

“It is always good to be proficient at every possession on the offensive line. I mean for me, it is not that big of a deal. I am usually sharp,” he said. “It would not be too hard for me to get live reps at all the different positions. I have been playing right tackle as much as I have been playing left. I have just been getting the kick set, I have been practicing that a little bit.

“It is going to be kind of fun to see what happens.”

Hyatt hopes his flexibility and willingness to play more positions on the offensive line could move him up NFL Draft boards.

“You want to get on the field,” he said. “So, you want to do everything you can to make yourself available to get on the field as much as possible.”

Hyatt, who helped Clemson win two national championships, does not have an idea of what teams might be thinking and where he might fall in the draft.

“Right now, I don’t really know,” he said. “I am just doing what I am in control of and just seeing what will happen in the end.”

Hyatt was a three-time First-Team All-ACC player at Clemson, who was also named a First-Team All-American in 2018.

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network