Instant Replay: Duke 9, No. 16 Clemson 8

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 16 Clemson’s 9-8 loss to Duke on Friday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (25-11, 11-7 ACC) jumped to an early lead as Sam Hall launched a leadoff homer for a 1-0 lead. Clemson added two runs to their lead in the third on a RBI groundout by Grayson Byrd and a RBI single from Kyle Wilkie. The Blue Devils (22-16, 9-10 ACC) took the lead in the fourth with four runs on five hits for a 4-3 lead. The Tigers answered right back in the bottom of the inning as James Parker tied the game at 4-4 on a RBI groundout and Hall gave Clemson a 6-4 lead with his second homer of the game. Duke took the lead again in the seventh with three runs on two hits but the Tigers answered right back with two runs in the bottom of the frame as Hall stole home and Wilkie drove in a run on a groundout for an 8-7 lead. The Blue Devils would not go away and plated two runs in the top of the ninth to take the 9-8 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had multiple momentum swings but the biggest two at-bats in the game happened in the top of the ninth. Clinging to an 8-7 lead, Clemson only needed one out to record the win but Duke hit a RBI single to tie the game and, following a pitching change, the game-winning double to earn the comeback win.

What went right?

The Tigers offense appeared to get back on track as they scored eight runs on seven hits and four walks. Hall led the attack with three hits, three runs, and three RBI while Wilkie drove in two runs. Clemson was productive, stranding only four runners in the game while striking out just six times.

What went wrong?

While the offense had a good day, the pitching staff did not have their best outing. Starter Davis Sharpe allowed four runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings followed by Sam Weatherly allowing three runs on two hits in just 1.0 innings. Owen Griffith took the tough luck loss, allowing two runs on a single hit in 2.0 innings. Walks also hurt the Tigers as three of the Blue Devils runs were scored by players who reached via a walk.