Peach State prospect loved ‘electric’ atmosphere at Clemson

Clemson played host to an under-the-radar prospect earlier this month in Jamaal Jones of Powder Springs, Georgia. The 2021 defensive end from McEachern High School made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the spring game on April 6.

“I really loved the atmosphere. It was very electric,” Jones said. “I got to interact with a few of the fans, and they were real open. It’s a real family feel.”

Jones, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound sophomore, made the trip to Clemson with his father who is originally from the Palmetto State.

“He loves (Clemson),” Jones said of his dad. “He grew up in Conway, South Carolina, so it’s kind of like home for him.”

Jones said the highlight of his visit was speaking with Clemson assistant coach Todd Bates, as well as getting to meet former Tiger great C.J. Spiller.

“I had just finished talking to coach Bates, and I saw him,” Jones said of Spiller. “He was just standing there looking out at the field. So, I went and talked to him and shook his hand. We talked about his career in the NFL, and he gave me some advice. He told me to stay focused and keep my grades up and be humble.”

According to Jones, Clemson is planning to pay him a visit to his school during the spring evaluation period, which began on Monday and goes through May 31.

Jones cited Miami, South Carolina, Auburn and Florida as other power conference programs showing early interest along with Clemson.

“I think I bring leadership and dedication because I like to (lead) by example,” Jones said, describing himself as an athlete. “So, I may not always be the vocal leader on the team, but you can always look at me and you can see me doing the right thing and having others follow behind.”

Jones has also made recent visits to Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Troy, and said he may visit Georgia Tech again next weekend.