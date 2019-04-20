Tigers drop first home series to Duke since 1993

Clemson had not lost a home series to the Blue Devils since before Jack Leggett’s tenure as head coach.

Duke defeated the Tigers 5-1 in Doug Kingsmore Saturday taking the second game of the series. Clemson has now lost six straight games for the first time since 2013.

Brooks Crawford suffered the loss for the Tigers on the mound. He finished the day with four runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking none.

Clemson jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a sacrifice-fly by Logan Davidson that scored Sam Hall. Hall led off with a single and moved all the way over to third base with no outs after stealing second and third and scoring on a fly ball to the wall by Logan Davidson to give the Tigers an early lead.

The Blue Devils kept Clemson (25-14, 11-9 ACC) batters at bay despite lead off baserunners in the third and fourth innings.

In the top of the fifth, Duke took advantage of a throwing error by Logan Davidson to plate a pair of unearned runs with a two out double by Chris Crabtree to take a 2-1 lead.

Clemson fought back in the fifth with a one-out single by Justin Hawkins and James Parker reaching on an error but fly outs from Hall and Davidson ended the fifth unsuccessfully.

Duke (23-16, 10-10 ACC) opened the doors in the top of the sixth opening with a pair of singles from Kennie Taylor and Matt Mervis before Ethan Murray walked with two outs to load the bases.

Then a balk by Holt Jones scored Taylor and led to Tiger pitching coach Andrew See’s ejection from the game. A single by Michael Rothenburg extended the Blue Devil lead to 5-1 before the side was retired.

Hall cut the Duke lead to 5-3 with a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth to give the Tigers some life with the series on the line. But, Davidson flew out to end the game.

Clemson seeks to salvage the final game of the series with Duke Sunday at 1 p.m. in Doug Kingsmore Stadium.