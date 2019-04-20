Tigers keeping tabs on top Peach State RB

Running back Phil Mafah of powerhouse Grayson (Ga.) High School continues to accumulate offers following his breakout sophomore season in 2018.

The class of 2021 prospect picked up offers from Tennessee and Georgia Tech this past week to go with offers from Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Texas and Southern Cal among others.

Mafah (6-1, 220) visited Clemson for a game last fall and the Tigers are keeping tabs on the Peach State standout. He has known Clemson assistant and former Grayson head coach Mickey Conn for quite some time.

“They have just been telling me that I’m doing good and that they are watching me,” Mafah said of the Tigers.

Mafah rushed for more than 700 yards and 10 touchdowns last season while averaging over 8.0 yards per carry. He was expected to visit Georgia for its spring game today and feels the Bulldogs are showing a lot of early interest. Clemson is an offer he would love to get as his recruitment progresses.

“I feel like it would get my name out there just because of how great a program Clemson is,” he said. “And personally it’d be very surreal.”

Mafah made a visit to Auburn recently as well. He is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit and the No. 16 running back in the class of 2021.