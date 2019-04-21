4-star DE already planning return visit to Clemson

Highland Springs (Va.) four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam took an unofficial visit to Clemson for the spring game earlier this month and is already planning a return trip to Tigertown.

“I really enjoyed my visit to the spring game, just to see how many fans came to support,” he said. “I will definitely be back sometime this summer.”

One of the highlights of the visit for Gilliam — a 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect in the 2021 class — was sitting down and spending time with former Clemson safety Deandre McDaniel, who is now a defensive analyst on the Tigers’ staff.

“He spoke true words that I took value in,” Gilliam said.

The sophomore recruit also spoke with Clemson assistant coach Mike Reed, who serves as Gilliam’s area recruiter.

“He talked about how Clemson is different from other schools, that’s why they’ve been so successful,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam has offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech among others, and believes that an offer from the Tigers will come his way in due time.

“They told me how Trevor Lawrence didn’t get his offer until his junior year, so I believe they’re going to do me the same,” Gilliam said. “It really would mean a lot to me and my family.”

Gilliam named Auburn, Georgia and Florida as a few of the schools that have not yet offered but are showing interest along with Clemson. Gilliam is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and the No. 15 weakside defensive end in the class of 2021.