First Pitch with Katie: Duke vs. Clemson preview three

Happy Easter from Doug Kingsmore Stadium! The Tigers are looking to avoid the sweep from Duke today and turn things around.
The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio brings you the latest from the field.
Happy Easter from Doug Kingsmore Stadium! The Tigers are looking to avoid the sweep from Duke today and turn things around.
The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio brings you the latest from the field.
Highland Springs (Va.) four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam took an unofficial visit to Clemson for the spring game earlier this month and is already planning a return trip to Tigertown. “I really enjoyed my (…)
Dabo Swinney expects as many as 16 of his former players to either be drafted or signed as a non-drafted free agent later this week, as the 2019 NFL Draft takes place from Nashville. Of course, Clemson could (…)
Following Saturday’s game The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Clemson pitcher Brooks Crawford. Brooks pitched well as he returned to the weekend rotation in the place of the injured Mat Clark in the (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 16 Clemson’s 5-3 loss to Duke on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The Tigers (25-14, 11-9 ACC) struck first as Sam (…)
Monte Lee knows what it is like to be a volunteer assistant coach. He spent seven of his first eight years as an assistant coach as a volunteer. “It hits home with me,” Clemson’s head coach told The (…)
In-state offensive lineman Chase Sweigart of Chapin, S.C., returned to Clemson earlier this month for the spring game. Although he is just a freshman in the class of 2022, Sweigart stands at a sturdy 6-foot-6 (…)
Running back Phil Mafah of powerhouse Grayson (Ga.) High School continues to accumulate offers following his breakout sophomore season in 2018. The class of 2021 prospect picked up offers from Tennessee (…)
It was during a game in 2018 when Dabo Swinney first met Dick Vitale. Like everyone else, Swinney had always watched Vitale and his comical antics as a color analyst for ESPN’s college basketball coverage. He (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee said it was a tough day at the ballpark for the Tigers as they fell to Duke 5-3 Saturday at Doug Kingsmore. The loss allowed the Blue Devils to clinch the series, it’s first (…)
Brooks Crawford pitched well Friday for No. 16 Clemson, but it wasn’t enough as Duke defeated Clemson 5-3 Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Sam Hall hit his third home run in two games for the (…)