Clemson’s Justin Hawkins led a fierce comeback as the Tigers rallied from six runs down to tie Sunday’s game against Duke. The Blue Devils ultimately won the game, 9-8, thanks to a ninth-inning home run.

Hawkins hit his first home run of the season, a grand slam that went 447 feet to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Sam Weatherly calmed things down for the Tigers with 2 1/3 innings of hit-less baseball.

Watch the players’ press conference on TCITV: