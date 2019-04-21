Instant Replay: Duke 5, No. 16 Clemson 3

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 16 Clemson’s 5-3 loss to Duke on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (25-14, 11-9 ACC) struck first as Sam Hall led off the bottom of the first with a single, stole two bases, and came in to score on a sac fly by Logan Davidson for a 1-0 lead. The Blue Devils (23-16, 10-10 ACC) would take a 2-1 lead in the fifth with two unearned runs. Duke added three runs to their lead in the sixth with a run on a balk and a two-out, two-run single to make it 5-1. Clemson would plate two runs in the ninth on a two-run homer from Hall, but the Blue Devils would take their first series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 1993 with a 5-3 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The biggest moment of the game came in the top of the sixth inning. With Duke already leading 2-1, the Blue Devils loaded the bases with two outs. A questionable balk call, one that saw Pitching Coach Andrew See ejected for arguing, allowed a run to go in and a two-run single followed to open up the game for Duke.

What went right?

The Tigers scored first for the fifth straight game thanks to Hall, who had two hits in the game. Kyle Wilkie and James Parker also had two hits each for Clemson, who totaled 10 hits in the contest. Offensively, the Tigers also only have five strikeouts in the contest. Despite suffering the loss, Brooks Crawford had a good start for Clemson and Holt Jones was solid in relief as they combined for only one walk.

What went wrong?

A costly error in the fifth allowed the inning to continue and two unearned runs would come in to score. All five Blue Devil runs scored with two outs while the Tigers stranded eight runners in the game.