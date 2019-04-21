Ninth inning home run lifts Duke over Clemson

After trailing by six runs through four innings on Sunday No.16 Clemson rallied to tie the game thanks to a grand slam by Justin Hawkins, but Duke’s Matt Mervis’ lead-off homer in the ninth inning lifted the Blue Devils to a 9-8 win, completing a weekend sweep.

Clemson has not been swept in a three-game series to Duke since 1909, and it is the first time the Blue Devils have swept the Tigers in any season since 1962 when Duke won both games.

The loss was the seventh in a row for the Tigers, who have not lost seven in a row since 2008, the only season under Jack Leggett where the Tigers did not make the NCAA Tournament.

Jacob Hennessy got his first weekend start of the year for Clemson. Hennessy went 3.0 innings and gave up seven hits, five runs and four earned runs.

Duke took the lead in the first when Kennie Taylor hit a home run to left just over the reach of Grayson Byrd.

The Tigers responded in the bottom of the first. Logan Davidson singled to right. Grayson Byrd walked advancing Davidson to second. Kyle Wilkie singled to center to score Davidson. Byrd and Wilkie were stranded but the game was tied 1-1.

The Blue Devils took command when they plated three runs in the second.

Clemson cut into the lead in the bottom of the second. Davis Sharpe led off with a single up the middle. Davis advanced to second on a wild pitch. Sam Hall singed to score Sharpe and made it 4-2.

Duke continued to stretch the lead with one in the third and three in the fifth.

The Tigers stormed back in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs Grayson Byrd hit a solo home run. Kyle Wilkie walked and advanced to second on a Bryar Hawkins single. Bo Majkowski walked to load the bases. Davis Sharpe was hit by a pitch to score Wilkie. Justin Hawkins crushed a grand slam to the Champman Grandstands to tie the game 8-8.

Sam Weatherly came in and settled things down for Clemson. Weatherly went 2.1 innings without giving up a hit.

The Blue Devils hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to take the lead 9-8.

Carson Spiers finished the game going 2.1 innings and giving up two hits, one run and one earned run.

With the loss Clemson moved to 25-15 overall and 11-10 in the ACC. The Tigers host Wintrop Tuesday night at 6 PM.