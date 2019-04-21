Swinney expects as many as 16 former Tigers to be drafted or signed

Dabo Swinney expects as many as 16 of his former players to either be drafted or signed as a non-drafted free agent later this week, as the 2019 NFL Draft takes place from Nashville.

Of course, Clemson could have anywhere from nine to 10 players selected in this year’s draft, which will begin Thursday night with the first round. Former Tigers Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence are projected as first round picks.

Swinney will join Wilkins in Nashville at the draft. Ferrell and Lawrence have elected to spend draft night with their families.

When the Clemson head coach spoke with the media at last Monday’s Prowl & Growl event at Fluor Field in Greenville, he was asked what his advice would be to his former players that are expecting to be drafted.

“Just trust the Good Lord and just know that he has a plan and don’t fret about it,” Swinney said. “They are all going to get an opportunity to go somewhere. This is a very unique time in their lives because they have always been in control of where they are going to be. They got to pick where they went to college and where they wanted to live and so forth. This is one of those few times in their life where they are really like totally in limbo because they have no say in the matter.”

After Wilkins, Ferrell and Lawrence, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt are expected to go in the second or third round, along with defensive end Austin Bryant, who is projected as a third-round pick.

Cornerback Mark Fields, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and defensive tackle Albert Huggins are expected to be Day 3 (4-7 round) draft picks. Linebacker Tre Lamar is on the bubble and some do not expect him to be drafted.

Lamar, along with fellow linebacker Kendall Joseph, tight end Milan Richard and wide receiver Trevion Thompson will likely sign as non-drafted free agents.

“The good news is we have probably fourteen to sixteen guys that will be either drafted or get the opportunity to sign as a free agent and get into camp and realize their dream of being a professional football player and go compete to make the team,” Swinney said. “A bunch of guys are going to get that opportunity and it’s a dream come true for them. The same things that made them successful here will make them successful at the next level.

“But just enjoy it. Have peace in it and get excited about embracing the next part of their journey.”