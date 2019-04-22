Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap

Clemson dropped a marathon midweek game at No. 4 Georgia before getting swept in a three-game series at home against Duke over the weekend.
|
Overall Record: 25-14
|
ACC Record: 11-10
|
Last Week: 0-4
|4/16
|Tuesday
|@ #4 Georgia
|L, 2-3 (20)
|4/19
|Friday
|Duke *
|L, 8-9
|4/20
|Saturday
|Duke *
|L, 3-5
|4/21
|Sunday
|Duke *
|L, 8-9
|
Next Week:
|4/23
|Tuesday
|Winthrop (23-16)
|6:00PM
|4/24
|Wednesday
|Tennessee Tech (17-20)
|6:00PM
|4/26
|Friday
|@ #11 Georgia Tech * (27-13, 13-8 ACC)
|6:00PM
|4/27
|Saturday
|@ #11 Georgia Tech * (27-13, 13-8 ACC)
|4:00PM
|4/28
|Sunday
|@ #11 Georgia Tech * (27-13, 13-8 ACC)
|1:00PM
|Records as of Sunday, April 21.
Tennessee Tech travels to #14 NC State on Tuesday.
Georgia Tech takes on #3 Georgia at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Tuesday.
TCI Hitter-of-the Week
Sam Hall
The sophomore infielder/outfielder from Hampstead, NC earned his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 7-for-23 (.304) in four games last week. Hall had three homers, six RBI, six runs, one walk, and was 5-5 on stolen bases with a .333 on-base percentage and a .696 slugging percentage.
Other hitters of note:
Kyle Wilkie: 5-for-18 (.278), 4 RBI, 2 R, 4 BB
Justin Hawkins: 3-for-11 (.273), 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 SH
Grayson Byrd: 5-for-20 (.250), 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 1-1 SB
TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week
Holt Jones
The sophomore righty from Santa Monica, CA earned his second pitcher-of-the-week award for his performances out of the bullpen last week. In 7.2 innings over two appearances, Jones allowed a single run on four hits (.154 OBA) with four walks and 10 strikeouts.
Other pitchers of note:
Carson Spiers: 6.2 IP, 2 app, 0-1, 1 R (1 ER), 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K, .167 OBA
Brooks Crawford: 5.0 IP, 1 GS, 0-1, 4 R (2 ER), 5 H, 0 BB, 5 K, .238 OBA
Jacob Hennessy: 8.0 IP, 2 GS, 0-0, 5 R (4 ER), 9 H, 1 BB, 6 K, .273 BA
Weekly Notes:
The Tigers were outscored by the competition 26-21 while being outhit by their opponents .233 (41 hits) to .208 (36 hits). On the week, Clemson had four doubles, a triple, five homers, 22 walks, and two HBPs against 49 strikeouts while going 13-13 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.88 ERA, allowing 26 runs (20 earned) in 46.1 innings with 20 walks and 52 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .964 clip, committing seven errors in 193 chances.