Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap

Clemson dropped a marathon midweek game at No. 4 Georgia before getting swept in a three-game series at home against Duke over the weekend.

Overall Record: 25-14 ACC Record: 11-10 Last Week: 0-4 4/16 Tuesday @ #4 Georgia L, 2-3 (20) 4/19 Friday Duke * L, 8-9 4/20 Saturday Duke * L, 3-5 4/21 Sunday Duke * L, 8-9 Next Week: 4/23 Tuesday Winthrop (23-16) 6:00PM 4/24 Wednesday Tennessee Tech (17-20) 6:00PM 4/26 Friday @ #11 Georgia Tech * (27-13, 13-8 ACC) 6:00PM 4/27 Saturday @ #11 Georgia Tech * (27-13, 13-8 ACC) 4:00PM 4/28 Sunday @ #11 Georgia Tech * (27-13, 13-8 ACC) 1:00PM Records as of Sunday, April 21.

Tennessee Tech travels to #14 NC State on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech takes on #3 Georgia at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Sam Hall

The sophomore infielder/outfielder from Hampstead, NC earned his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 7-for-23 (.304) in four games last week. Hall had three homers, six RBI, six runs, one walk, and was 5-5 on stolen bases with a .333 on-base percentage and a .696 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Kyle Wilkie: 5-for-18 (.278), 4 RBI, 2 R, 4 BB

Justin Hawkins: 3-for-11 (.273), 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 SH

Grayson Byrd: 5-for-20 (.250), 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 1-1 SB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Holt Jones

The sophomore righty from Santa Monica, CA earned his second pitcher-of-the-week award for his performances out of the bullpen last week. In 7.2 innings over two appearances, Jones allowed a single run on four hits (.154 OBA) with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

Other pitchers of note:

Carson Spiers: 6.2 IP, 2 app, 0-1, 1 R (1 ER), 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K, .167 OBA

Brooks Crawford: 5.0 IP, 1 GS, 0-1, 4 R (2 ER), 5 H, 0 BB, 5 K, .238 OBA

Jacob Hennessy: 8.0 IP, 2 GS, 0-0, 5 R (4 ER), 9 H, 1 BB, 6 K, .273 BA

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers were outscored by the competition 26-21 while being outhit by their opponents .233 (41 hits) to .208 (36 hits). On the week, Clemson had four doubles, a triple, five homers, 22 walks, and two HBPs against 49 strikeouts while going 13-13 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.88 ERA, allowing 26 runs (20 earned) in 46.1 innings with 20 walks and 52 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .964 clip, committing seven errors in 193 chances.