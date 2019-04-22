It’s Smith’s turn to shine in Venables’ defense

Shaq Smith went to three different high schools in four years. Clemson’s linebacker said that made it hard for him to learn and grow as a football player. However, it did not hide his raw ability.

Smith was a former 5-star prospect who earned USA TODAY All-American honors during his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida. Despite playing in just eight games, he tallied 89 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. He concluded his high school career with back-to-back 15-tackle performances.

So, the talent has always been there for Smith. Now, heading into his fourth year at Clemson, Smith is challenging his natural ability with the knowledge he has learned playing for Brent Venables the last three years.

“I was never placed in one system,” he said. “I went to three different high schools in four years. Coming here, the biggest thing for me was learning the system. I have always been athletic and had the talent, so it was never that, but the biggest thing was the mindset and understanding the game of football, the down and distance and things of that nature.”

It has been a slow process, but Smith is now right where he needs to be as the Tigers get set for the 2019 football season. According to Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney, Smith had his best spring since coming to Clemson and is now in position to be one of the Tigers’ starters at middle or weakside linebacker.

Smith also emerged as one of the leaders this spring, and not just on the defense, but for the entire team.

“Shaq is an unbelievable leader,” Swinney said. “Shaq is one of the most respected guys on this team. We do some internal things that gives me really good feedback on what is our DNA, kind of a DNA test if you will, that I do every year to kind of see where we are and what the team’s thoughts are.

“Shaq, even though he has not played as much, he is one of the best leaders we have had. He is an incredibly committed guy on and off the field. He is amazing.”

In this day and age when players can transfer to just about anywhere and play almost immediately, it would have been easy for Smith to leave Clemson. But he kept his head down and kept working, knowing the hard work will pay off one day.

“I would be lying if I did not say it was one of the hardest things I have had to go through since I have been here, but I have to give credit to Dorain O’Daniel the most,” he said. “He went through the exact same path that I did, and he always kept me grounded. Even to this day.”

O’Daniel is a great role model to follow. After being redshirted and then playing mostly special teams the next two years, O’Daniel became a starter during his redshirt junior year. As a senior he became an All-American and was drafted in the third round by the Kanas City Chiefs, where he earned a starting spot as a rookie last season.

“Dorian kept me grounded. He helped me stayed focused, helped me stay the course and not grow weary and not really focus on the things that were out of my control,” Smith said.

The Baltimore, Md., native says he still has work to do coming out of the spring. He says he has to continue to grow as a leader and find different ways to lead.

“Everybody does not learn the same,” Smith said. “So being a leader you have to be able to adapt to different guys and help pull them along in different ways than you did before.”

Personally, Smith said he still has to get better as a linebacker. He said he still has more learning to do and he can continue to work on his body and get better overall as a linebacker.