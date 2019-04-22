Swinney says Venables earned contract extension

CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told The Clemson Insider on Monday what it means to have Brent Venables on his staff prior to the York and Charlotte Clemson Clubs’ annual Prowl & Growl event at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte.

The Tigers’ defensive coordinator is expected to have another year added back on to his existing contract later this week, pushing it back to a 5-year deal.

“It is a credit to him because he earned that,” Swinney said. “He has done an amazing job and he is the best at what he does. He is incredibly committed and focused on his role and I don’t think anybody does it better to be honest with you.”

Watch Swinney’s exclusive interview on TCITV.