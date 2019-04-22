Top Peach State QB hoping for a Clemson offer

Clemson is always in the hunt for the top quarterbacks in the country, and with the No. 1 player at the position in 2020 trending upward for the Tigers right now, let’s take a glance at a 2021 prospect.

Denmark (Ga.) High School product Aaron McLaughlin is on Clemson’s radar as he wraps up his sophomore year.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound QB visited Clemson last month in addition to Alabama, NC State, North Carolina and Arkansas.

He told The Clemson Insider that he has a solid relationship with Clemson QBs coach Brandon Streeter at this point.

“It’s good,” he said. “We have talked enough where I am very comfortable around him.”

McLaughlin also mentioned that he looks forward to growing his relationship with the coaching staff.

The top Peach State signal-caller is high on Clemson and hopes to see an offer comes his way.

“I really like Clemson,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a great school and football program. If they offer me they will be high on my list, but as of right now I can’t commit to a school with no offer.”

It’s a well-known fact that the Tigers don’t throw offers around early. McLaughlin still has two more years of high school ball to accumulate tape, so it’s no surprise that his stance with Clemson is what it is right now.

He has the size and athleticism to be a D-I starter at a Power Five school (he already holds 29 offers), so keep him on your radar this fall to see if his recruitment picks up even more.