In-depth with 5-star Bresee on his Clemson commitment

Five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee had been silently committed to Clemson for a couple of weeks heading into his commitment ceremony on Tuesday afternoon at Damascus (Md.) High School.

So, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit was glad to finally go public with his college decision — and announce his commitment to the Tigers — with his family, friends, classmates and the whole recruiting world watching.

“It was huge. I’ve been committed for a little bit of time now, about a week or two,” Bresee told The Clemson Insider shortly after his announcement. “So, it’s been a little bit of a secret, and it’s been hard to keep. But I’m happy that it’s finally out and everybody knows.”

Bresee (6-5, 290) told TCI that he informed Clemson’s staff of his commitment while on campus for the spring game the weekend of April 6.

“I committed that Sunday after the spring game, and I just knew then,” he said.

Bresee chose the Tigers over finalists Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State.

What separated Clemson from the other schools vying for his services?

“Just the relationships I’ve been able to build with the coaching staff, and how comfortable me and my family feel there,” Bresee said. “It was just who I felt most comfortable with.”

The honest and down-to-earth nature of Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s coaching staff made a strong impression on Bresee.

“They all just seem real genuine,” he said. “They don’t try to blow smoke and all that kind of stuff. They’re all real good people who seem to genuinely care about their players.”

As a junior last season, Bresee recorded 46 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks en route to being named the 2018-19 Gatorade Maryland Football Player of the Year, among other accolades.

Bresee is capable of playing both the defensive end and defensive tackle positions at the next level, though it doesn’t really matter to him where he lines up. He just wants to do whatever he can to help the Tigers win.

“Hopefully I can play all over the D-line and just do everything I can to hopefully win a national championship like they’ve been so good at these past couple years,” Bresee said.

Now that Bresee is on board with Clemson, he is working to recruit some fellow five-star prospects to join him in Tigertown.

“D.J. (Uiagalelei), Julian Fleming, Jordan Burch, Myles Murphy,” Bresee named. “Those are the four I’m going after now.”

Bresee couldn’t be happier with his decision to be a Tiger and looks forward to calling Clemson home for the next three to four years.

“I’m excited to be part of such a great culture,” he said, “and I’m ready to be in Tigertown.”