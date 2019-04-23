Success helping Butler on the recruiting trail

CHARLOTTE — Amanda Butler did something at Clemson that has not been done in a long time … she brought winning back to the women’s basketball program.

In her first season in Tigertown, Butler led the Lady Tigers to a 20-13 record, including a 9-7 record in the ACC. She also took Clemson back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 17 years and led the program to its first tournament win since 2001.

However, Butler said she did not do it alone. She told The Clemson Insider on Monday from the York County and Charlotte Clemson Clubs’ Prowl & Growl event that the 14 ladies she coached were the ones who got the job done this season and laid the foundation for future Tigers to come.

Butler says the hard work and success from those 14 players have helped the perception of the program, especially on the recruiting trail.

“It has been a great reception,” the Clemson coach said. “It gives us some other things to talk about besides a hope for the future. That is still there, but there is a little bit of ground work now and little bit of accomplishment from a group of people I get to brag on and that is fun.

“Those fourteen women that really made this a special season, make it so easy to go and talk to future Tigers for sure.”

Watch Amanda Butler’s exclusive interview on TCITV.