Clemson picked up a huge commitment on Tuesday afternoon from five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, the country’s No. 1 overall prospect per 247Sports.

With Bresee’s verbal pledge, the Tigers now have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After Bresee announced his decision, many people reacted to the news on Twitter. Check out what they had to see about the newest Tiger!

Watch the nation's No. 1 prospect commit to #Clemson on TCITV https://t.co/KR8p5sgpqV — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) April 23, 2019

GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER‼️ #WE2DEEP20 #ALLIN 🐅🏆 — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) April 23, 2019

Congrats to my brother right here on his commitment to Clemson today that’s big time bro 💯✊🏽‼️ #ALLIN🐅@bryan_bresee pic.twitter.com/QQs8MI4Hm7 — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) April 23, 2019

This 2020 class gonna down in history🤫…#ALLIN https://t.co/NWskmoUn4v — Paul Tchio (@paul__taco) April 23, 2019

Welcome to the family bro. Lets work https://t.co/Dqja6bdImv — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) April 23, 2019

Welcome to the family 🤞🏾🐯 https://t.co/O4KGSaoxJF — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry_) April 23, 2019