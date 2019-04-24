Clemson gets much needed win

The Clemson Tigers ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over Tennessee Tech Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmorre Stadium in Clemson.

Jackson Lindley had an impressive start for Clemson in getting the win. Lindley pitched 5 2/3 innings, while giving up four hits, two runs and two earned runs. It was the freshman’s first career win.

Catcher Kyle Wilkie led the Tigers at the plate with a 2-for-5 night, including a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning that staked Clemson to an early 2-0 lead.

Logan Davidson was 2-for-3 and had 2 RBIs, including a two-run homer. Bo Majkowski also drove in a run, as did designated hitter Matt Cooper.

Wilkie doubled to score Sam Hall and Logan Davidson in the first inning.

After a Tennessee Tech run in the second, the Tigers (26-16) extended their lead when Justin Hawkins singled to right to score Byrd and Majkowski flied out to left to score Wilkie.

In the sixth Tennessee Tech hit a solo home run, but in the bottom frame James Parker walked and then stole second. Davidson then hit his two-run home run for a 6-2 lead.

Cooper singled in the seventh inning to score Hawkins for Clemson’s final run.

Tennessee Tech plated two runs in the eight to make it 7-4.

The Tigers travel to Georgia Tech for a weekend series in Atlanta that starts Friday at 6 p.m.