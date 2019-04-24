Davidson, Spiers, Lindley postgame

Logan Davidson, Jackson Lindley and Carson Spiers spoke to the media following Clemson’s 7-4 win over Tennessee Tech Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.
Watch the player’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Logan Davidson, Jackson Lindley and Carson Spiers spoke to the media following Clemson’s 7-4 win over Tennessee Tech Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.
Watch the player’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Monte Lee discusses Wednesday’s win over Tennessee Tech and updates several injuries. Watch coach Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV: https://youtu.be/I54-oPxwBkI
The Clemson Tigers ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over Tennessee Tech Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmorre Stadium in Clemson. Jackson Lindley had an impressive start for Clemson in (…)
ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney accepted the MacArthur National Championship Trophy Wednesday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The MacArthur Trophy is presented to the head coach (…)
New five-star Clemson commit Bryan Bresee isn’t the only big-time prospect from Damascus (Md.) High School that is high on the Tigers. Bresee’s teammate, Ryan Linthicum, is ranked as the No. 1 offensive (…)
ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney accepts the MacArthur National Championship Trophy Wednesday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The MacArthur Trophy is presented to the head coach (…)
ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney chuckled when a reporter from Columbia, S.C, asked him to defend the Tigers’ 2019 football schedule due to “maybe the lack of competition in the ACC.” “Boy (…)
Running back Tavien Feaster has entered the NCAA transfer portal and intends to transfer from Clemson University, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed on Wednesday. “Tavien has informed us that he has entered (…)
ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Wednesday a report that running back Tavien Feaster is considering a transfer. “I do not have any confirmation on that,” he said. “I think that (…)
ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updates the latest on the potential transfer of running back Tavien Feaster. https://youtu.be/EIQRaGdYJcQ
ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Wednesday to accept the MacArthur Trophy for winning the 2018 National Championship from the National (…)