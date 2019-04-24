Davidson, Spiers, Lindley postgame

Baseball

Logan Davidson, Jackson Lindley and Carson Spiers spoke to the media following Clemson’s 7-4 win over Tennessee Tech Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Clemson Tigers ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over Tennessee Tech Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmorre Stadium in Clemson. Jackson Lindley had an impressive start for Clemson in (…)

