Feaster enters his name into transfer portal  

Running back Tavien Feaster has entered the NCAA transfer portal and intends to transfer from Clemson University, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed on Wednesday.

“Tavien has informed us that he has entered the transfer portal with the intention to finish his degree at Clemson by August and continue his college career somewhere else,” Swinney said. “We appreciate Tavien for everything he brought to Clemson University and our program and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Feaster, a native of Spartanburg, S.C., appeared in 41 career games at Clemson with 11 starts, compiling 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. He exits the program ranked second in Clemson history in career yards per carry (5.99) among qualified rushers, trailing only current Clemson running back Travis Etienne (7.79).

This spring, Swinney said Feaster, “has been amazing” as a one of the team leaders.

“He has really taken it to heart,” the Clemson coach said at the time. “This is the best he has ever been. In every area. He is incredibly focused and confident right now. He has worked his tail off. He is one of the guys that the guys see as a leader and he has earned that.

“It is fun to see guys kind of grow and mature and transition. But he has the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ and I really like the look I see in him right now and his body language. I think when it is all said and done, if we can stay healthy, we could have as good of a backfield as anybody in the country.”

Feaster came to Clemson as a 5-star recruit out of Spartanburg High School in 2016. He played behind Wayne Gallman, C.J. Fuller and Adam Choice his freshman year, before starting 11 games as a sophomore and sharing the backfield with Travis Etienne for most of the 2017 season.

Etienne has since taken over as the starter and earned ACC Player of the Year and All-American honors after tying an ACC single-season record with 26 touchdowns, including a Clemson record 24 rushing touchdowns. He also set a new single-season rushing record at Clemson with 1,658 yards in 2018.

An injury prior to fall camp last season set Feaster back and caused him to drop to third on the depth chart behind Etienne and Choice. However, by the end of the season he had moved back up to No. 2, which is where he sits this spring.

