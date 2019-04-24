Nation's No. 1 center has strong bond with Bresee

New five-star Clemson commit Bryan Bresee isn’t the only big-time prospect from Damascus (Md.) High School that is high on the Tigers.

Bresee’s teammate, Ryan Linthicum, is ranked as the No. 1 offensive center in the class of 2021. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound sophomore accompanied Bresee on their visit to Clemson for the spring game earlier this month.

The Clemson Insider was at Damascus High for Bresee’s commitment ceremony Tuesday and caught up with Linthicum there.

“I love the atmosphere there,” he said of Clemson. “When I went down there, I just enjoyed my visit so much. I’m going back there June 11, going down to camp with Coach (Robbie) Caldwell, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Linthicum and Bresee are best friends and have built a strong bond.

“He’s one of the best, kindhearted people I’ve ever met,” Linthicum said. “When I first got (to Damascus High) last year, he was like the first guy I came to, the best person I could talk to, and he’s just an awesome guy. I’ll be friends with him for as long as we’re together.”

Linthicum was one of the first people to find out about Bresee’s decision to commit to Clemson.

“I’ve known for a couple weeks now, when we went down there,” he said.

Linthicum is excited to see what the future holds for Bresee as a Tiger.

“I’m real happy for my bro,” he said. “We’ve been through everything together. We’ve practiced every day… I’m just real happy for him, where he feels like it’s a home and it was Clemson. I’m just happy for the future and I can’t wait to see what happens for him.”

As for Linthicum himself, he has several college offers already and named a few of the schools that are standing out early in the process.

“Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State’s in the mix, Maryland,” he said. “Those are a couple of my schools that I’m looking forward to getting to know better.”

Linthicum is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 center and No. 172 overall prospect in the 2021 class. In addition to Clemson, Linthicum has recently visited Maryland, Virginia, Penn State and Pittsburgh.