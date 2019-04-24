Recruits react to Bresee's commitment

Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class added another big-time talent on Tuesday when Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, the nation’s top-ranked prospect, publicly committed to the Tigers.

After Bresee’s announcement, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson recruits for their reactions to the big news. Check out what they had to say about the Tigers’ newest commit:

Julian Fleming, 5-star WR, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia: “I knew for awhile. Just happy for him, he’s a stud and been handling himself well for being the #1 guy. Just a big congrats.”

Elias Ricks, 5-star DB, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (LSU commit): “That’s my guy. I seen it coming. Proud of him.”

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 4-star LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “I SCREAMED IN EXCITEMENT! I knew Bryan would come join the family and I couldn’t be any happier. #1 Class #ALLIN”

Clemson commit R.J. Mickens, 4-star DB, Southlake (Texas) Carroll: “It’s a great addition and makes my position a lot easier and more fun.”

Clemson commit Walker Parks, 4-star OL, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass: “What can I say, that man is an animal and I cannot wait to go against him in practice. If we can block our guys committed then I firmly believe the O-line could handle anyone. These guys are something else.”

Clemson commit Kevin Swint, 4-star LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “We will go down as the best college football team in history. The chemistry is coming together every single day!”

Clemson commit Paul Tchio, 4-star OL, Milton (Ga.): “This 2020 class is just gonna keep on getting better.”

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker, 4-star OL, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic: “I’m excited man. It shows where this class is going and it’s in the right direction. These are my brothers and we aren’t finished yet.”

Clemson commit John Williams, 4-star OL, Canton (Ga.) Creekview: “I am flying high. I am blessed to be a part of this group and the family just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”