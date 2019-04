ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Wednesday to accept the MacArthur Trophy for winning the 2018 National Championship from the National Football Foundation and CFB Hall of Fame.

Speaking with media there, Swinney set a reporter from Columbia straight when asked about Clemson’s “soft” schedule. Watch Swinney’s response to the question on TCITV: