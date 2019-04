By: Will Vandervort and Bart Boatwright | 2 hours ago

ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney accepted the MacArthur National Championship Trophy Wednesday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The MacArthur Trophy is presented to the head coach of the national champions every year from the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Watch Swinney’s speech after Clemson was presented the MacArthur Trophy on TCITV.