Clemson leaves ‘great impression’ on Florida TE

One of the notable 2021 prospects that visited Clemson for the spring game on April 6 was Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal tight end Nick Elksnis, who has already earned several major scholarship offers as a sophomore.

“I loved it,” Elksnis said. “I loved how many fans were there just for a spring game, so I could only imagine it on game days. The coaches and the facilities really left a great impression on me and my family.”

The highlight of the experience for Elksnis was being invited to go inside the Tigers’ locker room before the spring game.

“It showed me that they were very interested and wanted me to get the full feel of being a Clemson Tiger,” he said.

While on campus, Elksnis (6-6, 220) drew considerable attention from members of Clemson’s staff including tight ends coach Danny Pearman.

“I had the most face time with coach Pearman,” Elksnis said. “What I heard overall is that they really like me and I will be an offer guy for them.”

Elksnis received his latest offer from Tennessee on Wednesday to go with other Power Five offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Michigan and Wake Forest.

Should he add an offer from Clemson in the future, it would instantly make the Tigers a top contender in his recruitment.

“It would mean that Clemson is a top-five choice automatically,” he said. “Maybe top three.”

Along with Clemson, Elksnis named Penn State, Florida State, Florida and Texas as a few of his favorites right now. He wants to make his college decision by the spring of his junior year.

“What will be most important (in the decision) is the coaches,” Elksnis said. “I want to make sure that I am being led well on and off the field by strong Christian men. Also I want to make sure that the school I choose will be using tight ends as an important part in their offensive scheme.”

Elksnis said he plans to return to Clemson for the game vs. Texas A&M in September.