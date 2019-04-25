Clemson release on Federal Court Statements involving assistant basketball coach

The Clemson Athletic Department released the following statement in regards to assistant men’s basketball coach Steve Smith, whose comments during a federal investigation in to the recruitment of former Duke star Zion Williamson were heard in Federal Court on Thursday.

Clemson was a finalist for Williamson’s services before he committed to Duke in the spring of 2018.

STATEMENT FROM CLEMSON ATHLETICS



“We are aware of the developments in federal court today involving one of our men’s basketball assistant coaches. We take this matter seriously and will immediately conduct a review.”

Clemson football was also discussed via wiretap by Clemson basketball asst coach Steve Smith like this, in relation to Zion hoops recruitment: "That's why football is so successful, is if you do it and use resources at Clemson, like you can really keep everything tight." — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 25, 2019

Another video wiretap was played that included Clemson assistant coach Steve Smith talking to Christian Dawkins and an undercover FBI agent about the recruitment and potential payments to be made to Zion Williamson's family. These wiretaps were caught in July of 2017. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 25, 2019

More on Clemson FB, via Steve Smith on wiretap: “It’s a small college town. … You can come to a game one night, after the game you see a dude out there in a nice looking suit, you like, wait a minute now.” Blazer: “I understood that to mean boosters would give certain things.” — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 25, 2019

The Clemson Insider has learned that Smith met with Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell and deputy athletic director Graham Neff Thursday afternoon. Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich is expected to talk with Smith later Thursday as well.