Dolphins pick Wilkins No. 13 in NFL Draft

Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was drafted No. 13 by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday in Nashville, Tenn.

Wilkins concluded a stellar four-year career as one of Clemson’s most decorated players in history. He was a three-time First-Team All-American and was a unanimous first-team All-American this past season.

“I feel like with me, you are getting the total package,” Wilkins said. “You are getting someone that will compete and will work their butt off each and every day on the field to be the best. I am just someone who is … that is just the way that I am wired, to be the best.”

Wilkins had 250 tackles in his career at Clemson, including 41 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. He also broke up 16 passes and 56 quarterback pressures in 59 games. Most importantly, he helped lead the Tigers win two national championships and four ACC titles.

He was also an Academic All-American and won the Campbell Trophy this past year as well.

“I get to play this game for a short time in my life. So, I am going to try to be the best at it no matter what,” Wilkins said. “Not only that, off the field, what I am going to do for your organization? I am the type of guy you want to be that monster on the field, but you will be having babysit your kids or your grand kids. I am just that type of guy that can improve your organization no matter what. Just be a guy in the locker room and someone you want overall around your program or organization that is just going to make it better in every aspect.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on the NFL Network earlier in the night and explained what caused Christian Wilkins to return to Clemson for his senior year and how he made himself a first-round pick.

“Some people had him maybe slipping to late first or second and that was not good enough for him. One thing that makes him great is that he is not satisfied and content. He is driven to be his best. We sat down and talked about the so-called deficiencies from the NFL scouts and GMs that said this is what he needs to do to improve. So, he came back to be a no-doubt first rounder. He did not get offended. He is just like, ‘Okay, I’ll just go do that. Oh, I will get a master’s degree to go with it and I’ll win the Campbell Trophy and I will graduate above a 3.0 and I will the national championship and lead my team to a 15-0 record.’

“That is what he did. He got stronger. He got better at the point of attack. He is just dynamic. He made All-American at end, at three-technique. He was my big tailback. I threw him passes. I pitched him the ball. He started on punt teams. He just did everything he could to serve his team, but also put himself in this position today.”