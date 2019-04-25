Giants take Lawrence No. 17 overall in NFL Draft

Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was taken No. 17 overall by the New York Giants in Thursday’s 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn.

Lawrence’s selection marks the first time in Clemson history three former Tigers were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

His defensive line teammates, Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins, were taken No. 4 and No. 13 earlier in the draft. It is also the second time in NFL Draft history three defensive linemen from the same college were taken in the first round of the draft. NC State did it in 2006.

Ferrell was taken No. 4 overall by the Oakland Raiders and Wilkins was selected at No. 13 by the Miami Dolphins.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pound defensive tackle was a first-team All-American a three-time All-ACC selection. He won the national championship with Clemson in 2016 and 2018.

Lawrence completed his Clemson career with 162 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups, a caused fumble and three recovered fumbles in 1,541 snaps over 40 games (36 starts).

In 2018, he was credited with 44 tackles (7.5 for loss), three pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, a blocked kick and a rushing touchdown in 467 combined offensive and defensive snaps over 13 games (all starts).