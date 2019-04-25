Instant Replay: Clemson 7, Tennessee Tech 4

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 7-4 win over Tennessee Tech on Wednesday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (26-16) struck quickly as the first two batters reached and Kyle Wilkie hit a two-run double for a 2-0 lead. The Golden Eagles (17-22) responded with a run on three hits in the second to cut the lead to 2-1. Clemson had another two-spot in the third inning as Bo Majkowski brought a run in with a sac fly and Davis Sharpe hit a two-out RBI single for a 4-1 lead. Tennessee Tech hit a solo homer in the sixth to cut the lead to 4-2, but the Tigers hit a homer of their own, a two-run shot from Logan Davidson, in the bottom of the frame to make the score 6-2. Clemson added an insurance run in the seventh on a RBI single by Matt Cooper. The Golden Eagles fought back with two runs in the eighth but Carson Spiers came in from the bullpen to shut them down and end Clemson’s eight-game losing streak.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had several big moments. Davidson’s two-run homer in the sixth provided the Tigers with a nice cushion and answered Tennessee Tech’s run from earlier in the inning. Spiers entrance in the eighth, with Clemson leading 7-4 but a runner on second, set up a big strikeout to end the inning and stop the Golden Eagle rally.

What went right?

The Tiger offense had another good night as all nine batters either got a hit, scored a run, or drove in a run. Kyle Wilkie had a team-high two hits as he and Davidson each drove in two runs. Clemson also drew as many walks as they had strikeouts (nine each). Jackson Lindley had an outstanding start, tossing a career-high 5.2 innings to each his first career win. Jacob Hennessy threw a clean 1.1 innings while Spiers retired all four batters he faced, including three strikeouts.

What went wrong?

Overall the Tigers played a pretty solid all around game. Clemson did strand 11 runners in the contest, including leaving the bases loaded twice. In the eighth inning, the Tigers had the bases loaded with no outs but could not get a run in. Bo Gobin and Ryne Huggins had tough outings, combining to allow two runs on two hits in just 0.2 innings.