Lindley aids in Tigers getting over hump

Clemson can finally breathe. A 7-4 victory over Tennessee Tech at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Wednesday night finally snapped the Tigers’ eight-game losing streak.

A large part of that win can be credited to freshman pitcher Jackson Lindley who went deep in his outing to set the Tigers up for victory.

The righty tossed a career long 5.2 innings to earn his first career win and gave up just four hits, two runs, no walks with five strikeouts.

“I felt great tonight,” Lindley said after the game. “It was good to help my team out and finally get another win. I give credit to Tennessee Tech, they’re a good team. They can really hit the ball and I felt good with everything and had a great defense behind me. It worked out.”

It’s been a frustrating stretch for the Tigers and Lindley knew just how badly Clemson needed to get back on track. Fortunately, he stepped up when called upon executed nicely on the mound.

“Really just going out there and throwing all of my pitches for strikes,” he said. “Giving my team a chance to win. That’s the best I can do for them. Giving them a chance to win and luckily that worked out. It was a good team win.”

Throughout the recent adversity Clemson head coach Monte Lee has constantly discussed how important it is for his team to keep the energy up and keep battling no matter what. Lindley says he has certainly seen that this whole time.

“Even though we’ve been losing it’s been up in the dugout,” he said. “Once we get down we’ll have to pick it up more but tonight was a great example. We were locked in the whole game. Energy was great the whole game, it felt great.”

The Tigers (26-16, 11-10 ACC) have a new task at hand as they travel to Atlanta, Ga. this weekend to take on No. 11 Georgia Tech in a three-game series starting Friday night at 6 p.m. Lindley feels Wednesday night’s win was a step in the right direction and knows they are ready for this weekend.

“We’re prepared,” he said. “We’re going to have a good practice tomorrow. Our pitchers are ready. Our hitters are ready to go so we’re ready to go give them a run for their money.”