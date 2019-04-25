Tigers keeping in touch with big Alabama OL

Clemson has put together a stellar 2020 offensive line class with five standout O-linemen already on board, and the Tigers may not quite be done at the position in this cycle.

One O-line prospect that Clemson is keeping in touch with is Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Brady Ward. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech, among others.

According to Ward, Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has left the door open on the possibility of the Tigers taking one more O-lineman in the 2020 class.

“We’ve talked about the possibility of Clemson taking six lineman,” Ward said. “I think he really likes the five they have. Coach Caldwell is doing his job. If one of the other five committed chooses something different before signing day or he can add a sixth guy, he’s working on that, so nothing has really changed on that end.”

Ward, the son of former LSU offensive lineman Brian Ward, visited Clemson for a game last season and returned to campus in March. Ward said he has been communicating with Caldwell on a frequent basis.

“I hear from Coach Caldwell. We talk a good bit,” Ward said. “We talk more about life than football. We talk about the five guys he’s got on board. They are all great guys.”

The five O-linemen committed to Clemson are Canton (Ga.) Creekview’s John Williams, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass’s Walker Parks, Milton (Ga.)’s Paul Tchio, Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road’s Mitchell Mayes and Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic’s Bryn Tucker.

As for Ward, he is in the process of setting his official visits.

“I’m locking down dates for officials to Arkansas, Oklahoma and Alabama,” he said. “And then I’m going to evaluate what other two I will take.”

Ward, a MaxPreps All-American and the top-ranked OT in Alabama for 2020, wants to make his decision before his senior season begins.

“I’m narrowing my list now,” he said. “I want to be finished with this by the end of summer if I can. That is the goal.”