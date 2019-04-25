What They Are Saying: Wilkins to Miami at No. 13

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was selected with the 13th pick in the first round of the NFL Daft by the Miami Dolphins Thursday in Nashville, Tenn.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the selection.
Welcome to Miami, Christian Wilkins!#FinsUp x @NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/MbwIUdeXoI
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 26, 2019
CHRISTIAN WILKINS IS HEADING TO MIAMI 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5tG3mjK2gP
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 26, 2019
With the #13 overall pick in the 2019 @NFLDraft, the @MiamiDolphins select DT Christian Wilkins! #NFLDraft (by @Bose) pic.twitter.com/L65JplpVoa
— NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2019
PERFECT 10‼️ Christian Wilkins becomes the 10th First Round Pick selected during Coach Swinney’s 10 full seasons as @Clemsonfb HC #ClemsonNFL
— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) April 26, 2019
The @MiamiDolphins have made an excellent choice in Christian Wilkins! He is an outstanding player and leader on and off the field! #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft @cwilkins42 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/gwsjVXJkYK
— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 26, 2019
Christian Wilkins chest/hip bumping Roger Goodell is my favorite highlight so far
— Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) April 26, 2019
Love, love, love Christian Wilkins.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 26, 2019
2018 William V. Campbell Trophy recipient Christian Wilkins is going to the @MiamiDolphins with the 13th pick!#ACCFootball #ALLIN #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xxOH7lU5Ug
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) April 26, 2019
Christian Wilkins getting on the bus to go to the green room…. pic.twitter.com/UbZQOLrqGa
— ClemsonEditz (@ClemsonEditz_) April 25, 2019
Such an on-brand moment for Christian Wilkins. Dolphins fans are gonna love this guy pic.twitter.com/yrxMYmGyrS
— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 26, 2019
Christian Wilkins making the most of his #NFLDraft moment 😂
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/68RxczNCZE
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 26, 2019
The most Christian Wilkins introduction ever. Good pick by Miami. He’s the face you put on billboards for a decade.
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) April 26, 2019
Christian Wilkins. Power Ranger. pic.twitter.com/dggadh0KwK
— Comeback SZN (@ComebackSZNshow) April 25, 2019
Make some noise, Miami! #ItsMorphinTime 🐬 Beard by #Braun #DesignedForWhatMatters #ad pic.twitter.com/2KugAbykwj
— Christian Wilkins (@cwilkins42) April 26, 2019
'Miami Dolphins hit potential home run with Christian Wilkins' via @fansided #Dolphins https://t.co/JoABARQqFf
— Big Dave Divjak (@DaveDivjak) April 26, 2019
I’m surprised Christian Wilkins hasn’t been suspended already for this vicious hit on Roger Goodell. 😂#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/0mIGvvkTOo
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) April 26, 2019
Christian Wilkins already got his first NFL tackle 💀
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/aSjK3kzHXy
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 26, 2019
Christian Wilkins almost took out Roger Goodell 😂😂#NFL #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2019pic.twitter.com/349sJoHUU9
— Midwest Sports Network (@MWSNsports) April 26, 2019
@MiamiDolphins first-round pick Christian Wilkins on video chat following his selection at number 13 overall: “No matter what I do I always try and set the tone. It’s all about being consistent and I’m going to bring that to Miami.” #Dolphins #DraftNight #PressBox523 pic.twitter.com/DQP60ai00i
— Simon Lehrer (@simondlehrer) April 26, 2019
