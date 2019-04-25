What They Are Saying: Wilkins to Miami at No. 13

Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was selected with the 13th pick in the first round of the NFL Daft by the Miami Dolphins Thursday in Nashville, Tenn.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the selection.

CHRISTIAN WILKINS IS HEADING TO MIAMI 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5tG3mjK2gP — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 26, 2019

PERFECT 10‼️ Christian Wilkins becomes the 10th First Round Pick selected during Coach Swinney’s 10 full seasons as @Clemsonfb HC #ClemsonNFL — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) April 26, 2019

The @MiamiDolphins have made an excellent choice in Christian Wilkins! He is an outstanding player and leader on and off the field! #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft @cwilkins42 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/gwsjVXJkYK — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 26, 2019

Christian Wilkins chest/hip bumping Roger Goodell is my favorite highlight so far — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) April 26, 2019

Love, love, love Christian Wilkins. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 26, 2019

Christian Wilkins getting on the bus to go to the green room…. pic.twitter.com/UbZQOLrqGa — ClemsonEditz (@ClemsonEditz_) April 25, 2019

Such an on-brand moment for Christian Wilkins. Dolphins fans are gonna love this guy pic.twitter.com/yrxMYmGyrS — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 26, 2019

Christian Wilkins making the most of his #NFLDraft moment 😂 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/68RxczNCZE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 26, 2019

The most Christian Wilkins introduction ever. Good pick by Miami. He’s the face you put on billboards for a decade. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) April 26, 2019

'Miami Dolphins hit potential home run with Christian Wilkins' via @fansided #Dolphins https://t.co/JoABARQqFf — Big Dave Divjak (@DaveDivjak) April 26, 2019

I’m surprised Christian Wilkins hasn’t been suspended already for this vicious hit on Roger Goodell. 😂#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/0mIGvvkTOo — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) April 26, 2019

Christian Wilkins already got his first NFL tackle 💀 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/aSjK3kzHXy — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 26, 2019