Butler gets new deal from Clemson

Recruits react to Clemson's historic night in NFL Draft
Clemson made school and NFL Draft history on the first night of the 2019 NFL Draft, with the selections of defensive end Clelin Ferrell to the Oakland Raiders at No. 4 overall, defensive tackle Christian (…)
Radakovich discusses Steve Smith situation
Clemson held its Board of Trustees meeting on Friday morning and approved a massive new contract for head football coach Dabo Swinney. Athletic director Dan Radakovich also discussed the comments made by (…)
Clemson travels to Georgia Tech for Pivotal ACC Series
Clemson (26-16, 11-10 ACC) travels to Atlanta, GA to take on No. 11 Georgia Tech (28-13, 13-8 ACC) in a pivotal three-game ACC series for both teams. Game times at Russ Chandler Stadium are set for 6:00PM (…)
Clemson, Radakovich agree to contract extension
Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich and Clemson University agreed to a contract extension that runs through June 30, 2024, the university announced on Friday. Radakovich has served in the role since 2012, and (…)
Clemson approves massive new contract for Dabo Swinney
The Compensation Committee, as a part of Clemson University’s Board of Trustees, officially approved a new contract for head football coach Dabo Swinney Friday that will make him the second highest paid (…)
Tigers make all kinds of history in NFL Draft
Everyone knew Clemson had a special thing going last year when defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, decided to come back to school for one more (…)
Swint excited about Clemson's 2020 class
Clemson linebacker commit Kevin Swint has been hard at work helping the Tigers recruit several top prospects, including five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee. The efforts of Swint and the Tigers (…)
What They Are Saying: Wilkins to Miami at No. 13
Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was selected with the 13th pick in the first round of the NFL Daft by the Miami Dolphins Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. In this edition of What They Are Saying (…)
Giants take Lawrence No. 17 overall in NFL Draft
Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was selected No. 17 overall by the New York Giants in Thursday’s 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn. Lawrence’s selection marks the first time in Clemson (…)
Dolphins pick Wilkins No. 13 in NFL Draft
Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was drafted No. 13 by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. Wilkins concluded a stellar four-year (…)