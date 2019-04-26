Clemson travels to Georgia Tech for Pivotal ACC Series

Clemson (26-16, 11-10 ACC) travels to Atlanta, GA to take on No. 11 Georgia Tech (28-13, 13-8 ACC) in a pivotal three-game ACC series for both teams. Game times at Russ Chandler Stadium are set for 6:00PM Friday, 4:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.
The Series
|Meetings:
|226 (first met in 1902)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 114-109-3
|Record at GT:
|Georgia Tech leads 74-44-2 at Georgia Tech
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson swept three games at DKS in 2018 (3-2, 13-2, 7-3)
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 6-5 (CU: 6-3; CofC:0-2)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 47-20 all-time on April 26 with a 18-6 mark on the road.
|The Tigers are 32-24 all-time on April 27 with a 11-13 mark on the road.
|Clemson is 19-22 all-time on April 28 with a 9-15 mark on the road.
|The teams have split the last four series in Atlanta. The Tigers won series in 2017 (2-1) and 2012 (2-1) while the Yellow Jackets won series in 2015 (2-1) and 2010 (3-0). Prior to 2010, Clemson had lost the last six series in Atlanta.
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|7-6 (15-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 7-4 vs. Tennessee Tech (Wed, 4/24)
L, 6-8 vs. Winthrop (Tue, 4/23)
L, 8-9 vs. Duke (Sun, 4/21)
L, 3-5 vs. Duke (Sat, 4/20)
L, 8-9 vs. Duke (Fri, 4/19)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.3 RPG, .253 BA, 75 2B, 5 3B, 49 HR, 204 BB, 45 HBP, 391 K, 78-97 SB
|Pitching:
|3.87 ERA, .234 OBA (335 hits), 149 BB, 44 HBP, & 385 K in 386.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.970 (49 errors in 1620 chances)
The Yellow Jackets
|Head Coach:
|Danny Hall (26th season at Georgia Tech)
|2018 Recap:
|31-27 (14-16; 4th Coastal) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|5th in ACC Coastal Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|16-7 (25-10 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 8-6 vs. #4 Georgia (SunTrust Park) (Tue, 4/23)
W, 4-3 @ Virginia Tech (Sat, 4/20)
W, 7-5 @ Virginia Tech (Sat, 4/20)
L, 2-3 @ Virginia Tech (Thu, 4/18)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.5 RPG, .286 BA, 65 2B, 8 3B, 35 HR, 230 BB, 41 HBP, 323 K, 48-51 SB
|Pitching:
|4.21 ERA, .261 OBA (374 hits), 142 BB, 19 HBP, & 358 K in 367.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.972 (43 errors in 1559 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.263 BA, 6 2B, 1 HR, & 22 RBI in 39 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.282 BA, 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 34 games
|2B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.273 BA, 11 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 42 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.280 BA, 11 2B, 11 HR, & 38 RBI in 42 games
|3B
|17
|Justin Hawkins
|*SR
|.250 BA, 1 HR, 4 RBI, and 6 R in 14 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.295 BA, 10 2B, 5 HR, & 32 RBI in 42 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.240 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 37 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.250 BA, 8 2B, 1 3B, & 14 RBI in 37 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.271 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 33 games
|Georgia Tech
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|16
|Kyle McCann
|JR
|.304 BA, 9 2B, 15 HR, & 46 RBI in 41 games
|1B
|11
|Tristin English
|*JR
|.301 BA, 11 2B, 9 HR, & 37 RBI in 37 games
|2B
|14
|Austin Wilhite
|JR
|.287 BA, 7 2B, 1 HR, & 20 RBI in 39 games
|SS
|7
|Luke Waddell
|SO
|.318 BA, 7 2B, 2 HR, & 26 RBI in 37 games
|3B
|23
|Oscar Serratos
|SO
|.242 BA, 4 2B, 2 HR, & 19 RBI in 35 games
|LF
|5
|Colin Hall
|SO
|.278 BA, 12 2B, 1 HR, & 23 RBI in 41 games
|CF
|31
|Nick Wilhite
|JR
|.264 BA, 3 2B, 19 RBI, & 21 R in 41 games
|RF
|22
|Baron Radcliff
|SO
|.238 BA, 5 2B, 4 HR, & 18 RBI in 37 games
|DH
|6
|Michael Guldberg
|SO
|.391 BA, 3 2B, 1 3B, & 22 RBI in 39 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|5-2/10 app (10 GS)/2.48 ERA (58.0 IP)/.199 OBA (41 hits)/20 BB/64 K
|RHP
|1
|Xzavion Curry
|JR
|4-2/10 app (9 GS)/4.05 ERA (53.1 IP)/.255 OBA (52 hits)/16 BB/61 K
|Game Two
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|7-1/9 app (6 GS)/2.84 ERA (44.1 IP)/.196 OBA (30 hits)/11 BB/35 K
|LHP
|42
|Connor Thomas
|JR
|6-1/10 app (10 GS)/2.83 ERA (70.0 IP)/.243 OBA (67 hits)/12 BB/69 K
|Game Three
|RHP
|19
|Brooks Crawford
|SR
|1-4/10 app (7 GS)/4.63 ERA (35.0 IP)/.275 OBA (41 hits)/6 BB/28 K
|LHP
|21
|Brant Hurter
|SO
|2-2/9 app (8 GS)/2.47 ERA (47.1 IP)/.199 OBA (36 hits)/14 BB/57 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Georgia Tech
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Byrd
|.474
|5-5
|19
|7
|9
|3
|2-2
|1-2 SB
|Greene
|.333
|7-4
|18
|5
|6
|0
|2-2
|2B, 1-1 SB
|Davidson
|.292
|6-6
|24
|5
|7
|8
|5-9
|HR, 2 2B, 2-2 SB
|Teodosio
|.250
|3-3
|12
|3
|3
|3
|0-5
|J. Hawkins
|.000
|2-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2-5
|Wilkie
|.000
|2-2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0-1
|SH, SF
|Cooper
|.000
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Marr
|0.00
|1-0
|0.0
|3.0
|4
|0
|0
|0-3
|.333
|Weatherly
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0-2
|.250
|Crawford
|2.25
|3-1
|0-0
|8.0
|11
|3
|2
|2-3
|.333
|Hennessy
|2.25
|2-1
|0-0
|8.0
|7
|2
|2
|1-8
|.226
|Spiers
|6.75
|1-0
|0-0
Save
|2.2
|2
|2
|2
|2-2
|.200