Clemson travels to Georgia Tech for Pivotal ACC Series

Clemson (26-16, 11-10 ACC) travels to Atlanta, GA to take on No. 11 Georgia Tech (28-13, 13-8 ACC) in a pivotal three-game ACC series for both teams. Game times at Russ Chandler Stadium are set for 6:00PM Friday, 4:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.

 

The Series

Meetings: 226 (first met in 1902)
Series Record: Clemson leads 114-109-3
Record at GT: Georgia Tech leads 74-44-2 at Georgia Tech
Last Meeting(s): Clemson swept three games at DKS in 2018 (3-2, 13-2, 7-3)
vs. Lee: Lee leads 6-5 (CU: 6-3; CofC:0-2)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 47-20 all-time on April 26 with a 18-6 mark on the road.
The Tigers are 32-24 all-time on April 27 with a 11-13 mark on the road.
Clemson is 19-22 all-time on April 28 with a 9-15 mark on the road.
The teams have split the last four series in Atlanta. The Tigers won series in 2017 (2-1) and 2012 (2-1) while the Yellow Jackets won series in 2015 (2-1) and 2010 (3-0). Prior to 2010, Clemson had lost the last six series in Atlanta. 

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 7-6 (15-5 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 7-4 vs. Tennessee Tech (Wed, 4/24)
L, 6-8 vs. Winthrop (Tue, 4/23)
L, 8-9 vs. Duke (Sun, 4/21)
L, 3-5 vs. Duke (Sat, 4/20)
L, 8-9 vs. Duke (Fri, 4/19)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.3 RPG, .253 BA, 75 2B, 5 3B, 49 HR, 204 BB, 45 HBP, 391 K, 78-97 SB
Pitching: 3.87 ERA, .234 OBA (335 hits), 149 BB, 44 HBP, & 385 K in 386.1 IP
Fielding: .970 (49 errors in 1620 chances)

The Yellow Jackets

Head Coach: Danny Hall (26th season at Georgia Tech)
2018 Recap: 31-27 (14-16; 4th Coastal) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 5th in ACC Coastal Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 16-7 (25-10 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 8-6 vs. #4 Georgia (SunTrust Park) (Tue, 4/23)
W, 4-3 @ Virginia Tech (Sat, 4/20)
W, 7-5 @ Virginia Tech (Sat, 4/20)
L, 2-3 @ Virginia Tech (Thu, 4/18)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.5 RPG, .286 BA, 65 2B, 8 3B, 35 HR, 230 BB, 41 HBP, 323 K, 48-51 SB
Pitching: 4.21 ERA, .261 OBA (374 hits), 142 BB, 19 HBP, & 358 K in 367.1 IP
Fielding: .972 (43 errors in 1559 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .263 BA, 6 2B, 1 HR, & 22 RBI in 39 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .282 BA, 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 34 games
2B 5 Sam Hall SO .273 BA, 11 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 42 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .280 BA, 11 2B, 11 HR, & 38 RBI in 42 games
3B 17 Justin Hawkins *SR .250 BA, 1 HR, 4 RBI, and 6 R in 14 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .295 BA, 10 2B, 5 HR, & 32 RBI in 42 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .240 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 37 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .250 BA, 8 2B, 1 3B, & 14 RBI in 37 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .271 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 33 games
Georgia Tech
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 16 Kyle McCann JR .304 BA, 9 2B, 15 HR, & 46 RBI in 41 games
1B 11 Tristin English *JR .301 BA, 11 2B, 9 HR, & 37 RBI in 37 games
2B 14 Austin Wilhite JR .287 BA, 7 2B, 1 HR, & 20 RBI in 39 games
SS 7 Luke Waddell SO .318 BA, 7 2B, 2 HR, & 26 RBI in 37 games
3B 23 Oscar Serratos SO .242 BA, 4 2B, 2 HR, & 19 RBI in 35 games
LF 5 Colin Hall SO .278 BA, 12 2B, 1 HR, & 23 RBI in 41 games
CF 31 Nick Wilhite JR .264 BA, 3 2B, 19 RBI, & 21 R in 41 games
RF 22 Baron Radcliff SO .238 BA, 5 2B, 4 HR, & 18 RBI in 37 games
DH 6 Michael Guldberg SO .391 BA, 3 2B, 1 3B, & 22 RBI in 39 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 5-2/10 app (10 GS)/2.48 ERA (58.0 IP)/.199 OBA (41 hits)/20 BB/64 K
RHP 1 Xzavion Curry JR 4-2/10 app (9 GS)/4.05 ERA (53.1 IP)/.255 OBA (52 hits)/16 BB/61 K
Game Two
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 7-1/9 app (6 GS)/2.84 ERA (44.1 IP)/.196 OBA (30 hits)/11 BB/35 K
LHP 42 Connor Thomas JR 6-1/10 app (10 GS)/2.83 ERA (70.0 IP)/.243 OBA (67 hits)/12 BB/69 K
Game Three
RHP 19 Brooks Crawford SR 1-4/10 app (7 GS)/4.63 ERA (35.0 IP)/.275 OBA (41 hits)/6 BB/28 K
LHP 21 Brant Hurter SO 2-2/9 app (8 GS)/2.47 ERA (47.1 IP)/.199 OBA (36 hits)/14 BB/57 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Georgia Tech

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Byrd .474 5-5 19 7 9 3 2-2 1-2 SB
Greene .333 7-4 18 5 6 0 2-2 2B, 1-1 SB
Davidson .292 6-6 24 5 7 8 5-9 HR, 2 2B, 2-2 SB
Teodosio .250 3-3 12 3 3 3 0-5
J. Hawkins .000 2-2 6 1 0 0 2-5
Wilkie .000 2-2 5 0 0 1 0-1 SH, SF
Cooper .000 1-0 1 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Marr 0.00 1-0 0.0 3.0 4 0 0 0-3 .333
Weatherly 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0-2 .250
Crawford 2.25 3-1 0-0 8.0 11 3 2 2-3 .333
Hennessy 2.25 2-1 0-0 8.0 7 2 2 1-8 .226
Spiers 6.75 1-0 0-0
Save		 2.2 2 2 2 2-2 .200

 

