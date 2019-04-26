Jackets walk away with win over Tigers

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech defeated Clemson, 8-7, Friday night at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta.

The Tigers had 12 hits on the night to six for the Jackets, but they could not overcome nine walks and three errors. The loss was the eighth ACC loss in a row for the Tigers, who now sit at .500 in the conference.

Davis Sharpe got the Friday night start for the Clemson. The freshman went four innings and gave up two hits, five runs, three earned.

The 11th-ranked Jackets (29-13, 14-8 ACC) took an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to two walks and an error.

The Tigers got on the board in the second inning when Bryar Hawkins belted a solo homer in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Clemson tied the score on Logan Davidson’s run-scoring single in the third inning.

The Yellow Jackets scored an unearned run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning to build a 5-2 lead. Walks led to more runs for the Jackets in the fifth.

Kyle Wilkie smashed a home run to center to lead-off the sixth inning. Bryar Hawkins followed with a single to right. Jordan Greene’s two-out, run-scoring double scored the Tigers’ second run of the inning.

Kyle McCann crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Yellow Jackets. They plated two more runs to stretch the lead to 8-4.

Hawkins hit his second home run of the game in the eighth inning for Clemson, and in the top of the ninth Davidson hit a two-run home run to center field to cut the Tech lead to 8-7.

However, the rallied ended there as Tech hung on for the victory.

With the loss Clemson moved to 26-17 overall and 11-11 in the ACC. The Tigers and Jackets play Game 2 of the series Saturday at 4 p.m.