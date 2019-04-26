Mullen taken by the Raiders in second round

Former Clemson defensive back Trayvon Mullen was picked No. 40 overall by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday.

Mullen declared for the NFL Draft following a three-year career at Clemson in which he posted 94 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures, four interceptions, a forced fumble and 12 pass breakups in 41 games (26 starts) in his career.

Mullen was a second-team AFCA All-American in 2018 who earned College Football Playoff National Championship Defensive MVP honors in the final game of his career.

In the championship game, Mullen tallied six tackles, had an interception which he returned 46 yards, recorded a sack and caused a fumble in the Tigers’ 44-16 win over Alabama.

Mullen was the fourth Tiger selected in this year’s draft and the second to the Raiders. He joins former defensive end Clelin Ferrell in Oakland, who was taken No. 4 overall by the Raiders in the first round on Thursday.

Christian Wilkins (No. 13 to Miami) and Dexter Lawrence (No. 17 to the Giants) were also picked in the first round.