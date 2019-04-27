Bryant picked by the Lions in fourth round of NFL Draft

Former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant was selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 117 overall in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Bryant is the fourth former Clemson defensive lineman to be taken in the 2019 NFL Draft and the fifth Tiger overall. His teammates Clelin Ferrell (No. 4), Christian Wilkins (No. 13) and Dexter Lawrence (No. 17) were all selected in the first round of the draft on Thursday. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen was taken No. 40 overall by the Raiders in the second round on Friday.

Bryant was part of Clemson’s two-deep rotation for his entire career, completing his time as a Tiger with 153 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, 32 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, two caused fumbles and an interception in 51 games (29 starts) in his career. He earned Outstanding Defensive Player honors in the College Football Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic in the midst of Clemson’s undefeated 2018 campaign.

The defensive end was a Third-team All-ACC selection. He was also on the All-Bowl team selection by the AP and Rivals. He was credited with 44 tackles (14.5 for loss) and 8.0 sacks this past season.