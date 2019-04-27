Byrd talks after loss to Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson senior infielder Grayson Byrd following the Tigers’ 13-8 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, which marked the team’s ninth straight loss in the ACC.

Byrd hit two home runs to help the Tigers build an 8-6 lead, but the Yellow Jackets rallied with a seven-run seventh inning en route to the win.

“It’s frustrating, obviously,” Byrd said. “But you’ve got to take it in stride. Our pitching staff has picked us up more times than we’ve picked them up. So, that’s going to happen. We understand it, and we’ve just got to keep competing.”

