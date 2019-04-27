Clemson continues to set new marks in 2019 NFL Draft

Only one former Clemson player was drafted in Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft, but it still marked a record night for the Tigers

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen was taken with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round Friday night, the fourth Tiger taken in this year’s draft. He was selected by the Oakland Raiders, joining defensive end Clelin Ferrell in the Bay Area, who was picked No. 4 overall by the Raiders in the first round on Thursday.

Prior to Thursday, it had been nine years since the Raiders had last selected a Clemson product, dating back to the team’s selection of Jacoby Ford in 2010. The Raiders then took the pair of Ferrell and Mullen in a span of 24 hours, selecting a Clemson duo in a single draft for the first time in franchise history.

Inclusive of all franchises, the selections of Mullen and Ferrell represent the 17th time in school history that a pair of Clemson teammates have been drafted by the same NFL team in a single draft. Clemson teammates have now been selected by a single team seven times since the adoption of the seven-round format in 1994, including two pairs in 1998 and single pairs in 2003, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

With Mullen being the Tigers’ lone draft selection on Friday, it means the potential for at least five players will be taken today in Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Rounds 4-7 will conclude the 2019 NFL Draft.

Former Clemson players in defensive end Austin Bryant, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, cornerback Mark Fields and defensive tackle Albert Huggins should hear their names called this afternoon. The final day of the draft begins at noon today.

Clemson’s four selections in Rounds 1-2 in 2019 tied the program’s output in the 2016 NFL Draft for the most in the first two rounds of a single draft in school history.

Mullen also became the 13th defensive back to have played for Head Coach Dabo Swinney to be drafted into the NFL. His selection gives Clemson at least one draft pick at defensive back in nine of the last 11 drafts.

CLEMSON’s DRAFT NOTES

Produced three first-round picks for the first time in school history, surpassing the previous record of two, set in the 1979, 1982, 2015 and 2017 NFL Drafts.

Responsible for producing three players selected as defensive linemen from a single school in a single draft for the first time in NFL Draft history. (Note: In 2006, NC State’s Mario Williams, Manny Lawson and John McCargo went with the Nos. 1, 22 and 26 picks, respectively, though Lawson was officially submitted as a linebacker professionally.)

Pushed its total of defensive linemen selected in the Head Coach Dabo Swinney era (since the 2009 NFL Draft) to 16.

Has now had multiple defensive linemen selected five times in the last nine drafts (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2019).

Was one of only three schools to produce three first-round picks in 2019 (Alabama and Mississippi State).

Had two players selected in the Top 15 for the first time in a single draft for the third time in school history, joining the 1960 (Lou Cordileone and Harold Olson) and 2017 NFL Drafts (Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams).

Matched its school record for picks in the first two rounds, tying the four selections in Rounds 1-2 in 2016 (Shaq Lawson, Kevin Dodd, Mackensie Alexander and T.J. Green).

Has now had at least one draft selection in each of the last 17 drafts since 2003, representing the second-longest streak in school history behind a 24-year streak across the 1951-74 NFL Drafts.

Has now had at least one first-round selection in six of the last seven NFL Drafts.

Produced a pair of teammates (Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen) selected by the same NFL team (Oakland Raiders) in a single draft for the 17th time, joining the 1946, 1951, 1955, 1959, 1960, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1979, 1983, 1991, 1998, 2003, 2015, 2016 and 2017 drafts.

Had two players selected by the same NFL team in the first two rounds of a draft for the first time in school history.

TRAYVON MULLEN’s DRAFT NOTES

Became the 55th player to have played for Head Coach Dabo Swinney to be drafted into the NFL, including the eighth second-round pick of Swinney’s tenure. All eight second-round picks under Swinney have come from the defensive side of the ball.

Became the 13th defensive back selected in the Swinney era dating back to the 2009 NFL Draft.

Joined Marcus Gilchrist (2011), Mackenzie Alexander (2016) and T.J. Green (2016) as one of four defensive backs under Swinney to be selected in the second round of the NFL Draft.

At the No. 40 overall selection, was Clemson’s highest defensive back selected in a draft since Tye Hill’s selection at No. 15 overall in 2006.

Pushed Clemson’s current stretch of drafts with at least one defensive back selected to nine of the last 11 drafts.

Represents the second Clemson player selected by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, joining DE Clelin Ferrell, marking the first time the Raiders had taken multiple Clemson products in a single draft.

Was the eighth Clemson player selected by the Raiders all-time. The Raiders had gone nine years since their last selection from Clemson (Jacoby Ford in 2010) prior to taking two Tigers in 24 hours in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Joins Don Willis (1939) and Dexter McCleon (1997) as one of three Clemson players selected No. 40 overall all-time. Willis was the first draft pick in Clemson history, and McCleon played 10 NFL seasons that included a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.

–Clemson Athletics Communications contributed to this story