Fields agrees to free agent deal

Former Clemson cornerback Mark Fields has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs and will sign as an undrafted free agent.

Fields completed his Clemson career with 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, quarterback pressure, an interception he returned 42 yards and 13 pass breakups. He played in 48 games, including six starts in his career.

In 2018, Fields was credited with nine tackles and six pass breakups while playing in 12 games. He recorded a season-high four tackles at Texas A&M and contributed to two pass breakups in the National Championship Game against Alabama.

Fields came on in the NFL Combine in February after he ran a 4.37 in the 40.