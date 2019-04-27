Florida WR receives visit from Clemson

Tallahassee (Fla.) Leon 2021 wide receiver Semaj James is attracting a lot of attention on the recruiting trail, and this week, he drew a visit from the national champs.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Jeff Scott stopped by James’ school Thursday to watch him compete during the ongoing spring evaluation period, which began April 15.

“It was crazy to hear somebody tell me that the receivers coach personally came to watch me practice,” James told TCI. “That was crazy.”

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore, James owns a double-digit offer list that includes school such as Florida, Miami, Auburn, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Syracuse, Wake Forest and UCF.

Clemson is not the only school that has paid James a visit thus far during the spring evaluation period.

“UCF came (Friday),” he said. “Tulane, Auburn, Florida State… Miami is coming next week, and LSU is coming next week.”

James has never visited Clemson before but said he plans to do so this summer. He recently went to Florida, FSU and Miami, while he is looking to visit UCF, Auburn and possibly LSU moving forward as well.

Although receiver is the primary position that James plays, his versatility and ability to play all over the gridiron has opened the eyes of college coaches.

“I play receiver,” he said. “But since I play on both sides of the ball – safety, corner, slot, outside receiver – that just opened up my recruitment even more. And then for my size to be 6-2, 190, and my arms are long… I can play any position on the field.”

James said it would “mean a lot” to him if the Tigers were to pull the trigger on an offer in the future.

“I like how they practice and what they do on the field and off the field,” he said. “It just looks like I could fit there. It would be a great fit.”