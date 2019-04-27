Renfrow picked by Raiders in the NFL Draft

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was selected by the Oakland Raiders at No. 149 overall in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

He is the third former Tiger taken in the draft by the Raiders and the sixth overall. Renfrow joins defensive end Clelin Ferrell (4th overall pick) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (40th overall pick).

Oakland's run of Tigers this year marks the second time in history that an NFL team has taken three Clemson players in a single draft, joining the famed 1983 NFL Draft in which the Giants selected Terry Kinard, Andy Headen and Frank Magwood. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 27, 2019

Oakland moved up on a trade with Dallas to take Renfrow with the 149th pick.

Renfrow was originally a walk-on who earned a scholarship in August 2015 and then put together one of the most unlikely yet storied careers in Clemson history.

The Myrtle Beach native will forever live in Clemson lore when he caught Deshaun Watson’s 2-yard touchdown pass with one second to play to beat Alabama in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Renfrow’s winning catch was pictured on the cover of Sports Illustrated the following week. He also played a big role in the Tigers’ 2018 National Championship this past season.

He finished career with 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in in 55 games in his career. Renfrow owns Clemson records for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a reception (43).

Renfrow exited Clemson ranked fifth in career receptions (186) and 11th in career receiving yards (2,133).He also posted College Football Playoff records with 37 receptions and four touchdowns in seven career CFP games.

In 2018, the wide receiver won the Burlsworth Trophy as college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. He won the Bobby Bowden Award winner as the Division I player who epitomizes dedication to faith, family, friends and football. He was also a third-team All-ACC selection and was voted as a permanent team captain for the Tigers’ prior to the 2018 Cotton Bowl.