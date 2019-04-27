Thompson signs undrafted free agent deal

Former Clemson wide receiver Trevion Thompson has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He will join former Clemson wide receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott on the roster.

Thompson, who played for four years at Clemson, had a great Pro Day in Clemson in March. He ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and impressed scouts with his route running and his hands.

A versatile player who contributed at all three wide receiver positions and on special teams. Thompson concluded his career with 53 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns in 56 career games.