What They Are Saying: Renfrow drafted by the Raiders

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the No. 149 overall pick.

Renfrow becomes the third former Tiger taken by the Raiders in this year’s draft, joining defensive end Clelin Ferrell (Round 1, No. 4 overall) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (Round 2, No. 40 overall).

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Renfrow being drafted by the Raiders!

