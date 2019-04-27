What They Are Saying: Renfrow drafted by the Raiders

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the No. 149 overall pick.

Renfrow becomes the third former Tiger taken by the Raiders in this year’s draft, joining defensive end Clelin Ferrell (Round 1, No. 4 overall) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (Round 2, No. 40 overall).

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Renfrow being drafted by the Raiders!

Introducing the Oakland Raiders of Clemson. With the 149th overall pick, we have selected WR Hunter Renfrow from @ClemsonFB.#RaiderNation @renfrowhunter pic.twitter.com/exNmUcSM9B — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 27, 2019

He just got selected in the NFL Draft… But 3 1/2 years ago, Hunter Renfrow didn't even have a scholarship yet. See the life-changing moment from August 2015: pic.twitter.com/XY0EUvvmnz — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 27, 2019

Clemson is so proud and honored to call Hunter Renfrow one of our own! Congrats on being drafted by the @Raiders and best of luck! #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft @renfrowhunter @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/UoCSfS4F7H — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 27, 2019

Congrats to Hunter Renfrow‼️ The @Raiders are getting some of our BEST #ClemsonNFL #WRU — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) April 27, 2019

Oakland's run of Tigers this year marks the second time in history that an NFL team has taken three Clemson players in a single draft, joining the famed 1983 NFL Draft in which the Giants selected Terry Kinard, Andy Headen and Frank Magwood. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 27, 2019

The Las Vegas Tigers should be fun to watch next year pic.twitter.com/n05qdTcOaC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 27, 2019

Daniel Jeremiah on new Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow: "He got the smallest hands at the combine. He also got the best hands." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 27, 2019

"He looks like a banker, but over 20 years, he and Jadeveon Clowney might be the two best high school players I've ever seen in this state." — #Raiders fans, get to know Hunter Renfrow with this in-depth feature by @ChaseGoodbread #BACK2CAMPUS: https://t.co/s3R5hCJrdk pic.twitter.com/rUmH0EPfCs — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 27, 2019

“(Hunter Renfrow) looks like me and you walking down the street … but he might be the best route-runner in this whole group.”@ryanwilsonCBS and @PriscoCBS break down the Oakland Raiders’ 5th round selection of Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow. pic.twitter.com/jLeMzkwrTE — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 27, 2019

The #Raiders add Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow. He is a four-year player who finished his college career with 186 catches. More of a possession receiver, he averaged 11.5 yards per catch. pic.twitter.com/cxyvEuBPkG — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 27, 2019

And now they are teammates https://t.co/j9FRgfQteS — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) April 27, 2019

Hunter Renfrow offers: App State, Furman, Wofford, Charleston Southern, Presbyterian & Gardner Webb. Walks on to Clemson. Finishes w/most starts at receiver & consecutive games with a reception, 5th in receiving yards. Gets Nike deal. Picked 5th round by Raiders. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/xvBvkwmPUV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2019

Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow to the #Raiders in the fifth round. And so end the #Patriots jokes until he signs with them as a free agent in four years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 27, 2019