ATLANTA — Clemson’s Grayson Byrd had a lot of fun playing at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium this weekend, especially on Sunday as his three-run shot in the eighth inning lifted the Tigers to an 11-7 come-from-behind victory over the 11th-ranked Yellow Jackets.

Byrd finished the afternoon 2-for-5 with 4 RBIs to go with this three-run home run which was hit to straightaway centerfield in the eighth.

Watch Byrd’s exclusive interview on TCITV.