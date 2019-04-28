Hawkins got Tigers going in win at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Justin Hawkins got Clemson going on Sunday.

With the Tigers trailing by two runs in the top of the eighth inning at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, the third baseman smacked a two-run homer to tie the game in what turned out to be a decisive inning as Clemson rallied for an 11-7 victory over No. 11 Georgia Tech.

The Tigers (27-18, 12-12 ACC) scored six runs on six hits in the eighth inning to snap a 9-game conference losing streak, tying the longest in school history.

Hawkins was 2-for-4 Sunday with his 2 RBIs coming off his eighth inning home run.

Watch Hawkins’ interview with The Clemson Insider on TCITV.